Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 42,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

