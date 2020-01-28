Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. 632,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

