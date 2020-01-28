Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

