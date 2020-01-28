Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 319,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 589,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.