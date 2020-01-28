Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.