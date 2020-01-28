Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $949,835.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $949,835.00 and approximately $83,520.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

