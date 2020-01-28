Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 85.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

