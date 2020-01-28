CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 20,292 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $345,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.59.

About CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

