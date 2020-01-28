Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $49.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,654. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.