Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stephens

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Catalent has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

