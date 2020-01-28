CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Position Trimmed by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

