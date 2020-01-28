Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Down 2.9%

Cebu Air Inc (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.