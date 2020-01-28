CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,297% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

MTTRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.