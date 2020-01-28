Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

