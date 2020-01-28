Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 371,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. 776,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

