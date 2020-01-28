Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $7.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000.

CDEV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 193,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,562. The firm has a market cap of $932.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

