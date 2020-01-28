Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.61. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 8,542,458 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after purchasing an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

