Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 331,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

