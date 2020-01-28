Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $23.78. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 83,673 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 761.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.