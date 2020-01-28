CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.