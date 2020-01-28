Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

