CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Pi Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,987. CGI has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

