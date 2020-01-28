Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Check Cap alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Check Cap stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 93,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.