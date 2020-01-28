Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.53. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 748,247 shares changing hands.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

