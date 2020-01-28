Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 18th

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

CHW stock opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$8.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 53.87.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.