Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. 237,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.