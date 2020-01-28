Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $109.98 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

