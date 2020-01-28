Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

