Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,127. The firm has a market cap of $460.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

