China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 70.9% in January

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 144,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

CAAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.