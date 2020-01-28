China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 15.6% Higher

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.41, 5,594,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,093,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

