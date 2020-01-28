China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.13

China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 58269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.35%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

