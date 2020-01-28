China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

CHU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. 696,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,388. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 379,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,348,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

