China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
CHU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. 696,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,388. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
