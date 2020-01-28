Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 34,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 14,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.