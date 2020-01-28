Choate Investment Advisors Sells 107 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

