Choate Investment Advisors Sells 66,356 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,356 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.