Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $716,448.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,340,587 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

