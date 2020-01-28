Chrysalis VCT plc. (CYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CYS opened at GBX 57 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.88. Chrysalis VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.78 ($0.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and a PE ratio of 114.00.

Get Chrysalis VCT alerts:

About Chrysalis VCT

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.