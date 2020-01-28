CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Down 0.9%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, approximately 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

