Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,027,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 549,827 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDTX. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The firm has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

