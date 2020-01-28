Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 6,575,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,125,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.