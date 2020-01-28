Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.