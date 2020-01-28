Clean TeQ (ASX:CLQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 948,359 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The company has a market cap of $194.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Clean TeQ news, insider Ian Knight sold 488,400 shares of Clean TeQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$109,890.00 ($77,936.17).

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

