Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:CCB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.58.
About Coastal Financial
