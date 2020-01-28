Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

