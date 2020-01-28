Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 365,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

