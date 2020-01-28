Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 18th

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

