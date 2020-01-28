Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $6.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

