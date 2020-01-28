Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71, approximately 22,806 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

