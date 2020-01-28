Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 6,259,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,030,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

