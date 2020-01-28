Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 6,259,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,030,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
