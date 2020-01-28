Comparing BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $76.16 million 2.57 $19.34 million $0.86 14.80 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.97 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 19.87% 8.90% 1.02% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 6.91% 1.37% 0.28%

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BankFinancial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BankFinancial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

